Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 129,233 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 955,989 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 129,233 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.13% of McDonald’s worth $224,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $267.57 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.85.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

