Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 594,701 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,697,936 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 594,701 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.10% of Walmart worth $353,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after buying an additional 50,880 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,663,921. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE WMT opened at $143.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.87. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

