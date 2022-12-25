Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 606,605 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,204,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 606,605 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 1.0% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.54% of Medtronic worth $599,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.95 and its 200 day moving average is $86.27. The company has a market capitalization of $103.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.26.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

