Northstar Asset Management LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 3.6% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 13,959.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,955,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 23,726.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 791,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 788,672 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,376,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $348,982,000 after buying an additional 567,259 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,973,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,007,316,000 after buying an additional 523,791 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.15.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $259.86 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.23. The company has a market cap of $189.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

