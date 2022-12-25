Northstar Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,821 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.9% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,632,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,925,000 after purchasing an additional 315,772 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $152.03 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $172.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

