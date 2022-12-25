Northstar Asset Management LLC Buys 4,315 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $213.63 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $325.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

