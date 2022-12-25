Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $642,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,325 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $283,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,654,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Target by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 45,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,669,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Target by 10.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 93,419 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,826,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 36.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT opened at $143.15 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.64.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

