Northstar Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.24 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.92.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.