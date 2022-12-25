Northstar Asset Management LLC Invests $217,000 in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Northstar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Cintas by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cintas by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,253,000 after buying an additional 51,674 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Cintas by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,594,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 350.3% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cintas Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Barclays upped their price objective on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.10.

Shares of CTAS opened at $457.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

