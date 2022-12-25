Northstar Asset Management LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 192,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,155,000 after buying an additional 23,360 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,718,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $213.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $221.89.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.69.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

