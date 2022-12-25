NuCypher Market Cap Reaches $63.84 Million (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 25th. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 2% lower against the dollar. NuCypher has a total market cap of $63.84 million and approximately $709,970.61 worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0908 or 0.00000540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher launched on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

