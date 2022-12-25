NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,609 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $152.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.98. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $313.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.71, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

