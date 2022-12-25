Oak Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.25.
AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance
AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.
Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen
In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $1,626,945.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,077,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $1,626,945.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,280,513 shares of company stock worth $3,043,791,872 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.
About AmerisourceBergen
AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.
