Oak Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.25.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $170.01 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.94 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.46.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $1,626,945.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,077,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $1,626,945.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,280,513 shares of company stock worth $3,043,791,872 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.