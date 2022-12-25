Oak Asset Management LLC Invests $521,000 in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,600 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,761 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,268 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,403,893 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $108,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,992 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 139,838 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,004 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 36,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.24. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%. Equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.38%.

GOLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 target price (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.49.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

