Oak Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.38 Million Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,000. American Tower comprises about 1.2% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 27.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after buying an additional 4,239,151 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 180.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,375,000 after buying an additional 2,736,149 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $483,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 43.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after buying an additional 1,879,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after buying an additional 1,762,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.81.
AMT stock opened at $212.45 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $294.40. The firm has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.91 and its 200-day moving average is $235.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
