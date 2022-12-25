Oak Asset Management LLC Makes New $311,000 Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MO. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

MO opened at $46.24 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average of $44.47.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

