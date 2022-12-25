Oak Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $726.74 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $779.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $739.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $669.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.81.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,650,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,142 shares of company stock worth $19,789,156 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

