Oak Asset Management LLC Takes $3.15 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,200 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,000. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.5% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,449,000. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $603,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,068,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $175.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays set a $240.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.84.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

