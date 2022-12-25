Oasis Network Price Down 7.5% Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $201.06 million and $7.76 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0351 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

