OLIO Financial Planning Grows Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

OLIO Financial Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 3.2% of OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.35. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $116.48.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

