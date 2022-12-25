OLIO Financial Planning Has $15.77 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

OLIO Financial Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 9.4% of OLIO Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.92. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.