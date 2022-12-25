OLIO Financial Planning Has $15.77 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

OLIO Financial Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 9.4% of OLIO Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.92. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.