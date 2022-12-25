OLIO Financial Planning Has $2.72 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

OLIO Financial Planning lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.6% of OLIO Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 28,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.20. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.82.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.