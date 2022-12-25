OLIO Financial Planning Has $434,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

OLIO Financial Planning reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,622,494 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VB opened at $183.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.27. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $229.60.

