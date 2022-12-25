OMG Network (OMG) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00006080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $143.53 million and approximately $11.15 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00069319 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00053671 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000985 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001731 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007906 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00022337 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars.

