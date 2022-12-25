Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.33.
Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Up 5.9 %
NASDAQ ONCT opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.60. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $2.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 118.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 295,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 356,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 205,312 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 728,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 336,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Oncternal Therapeutics
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.
