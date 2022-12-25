ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $6.50 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.50.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $205.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 2.15. ONE Group Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90.

In related news, Director Jonathan Segal purchased 5,721 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $35,470.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,212,024 shares in the company, valued at $26,114,548.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 45,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

