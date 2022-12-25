ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises approximately 0.5% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in ONEOK by 6.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,435,000 after acquiring an additional 102,474 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 101.0% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 325,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,040,000 after acquiring an additional 163,332 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK stock opened at $65.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.03. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.73.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.89%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKE. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

