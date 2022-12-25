Oppenheimer Downgrades Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $81.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.90.

Nkarta Stock Performance

Nkarta stock opened at $5.54 on Thursday. Nkarta has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $270.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of -0.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nkarta

In other Nkarta news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 23,376 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $304,589.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,995.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 509,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 2nd quarter worth $590,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 2nd quarter worth $1,232,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

