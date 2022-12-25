Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given a $115.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.08.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $80.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $217.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $90.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.73.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 in the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

