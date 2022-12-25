Orbler Trading Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Orbler token can now be purchased for approximately $8.11 or 0.00048305 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbler has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Orbler has a market cap of $1.65 billion and $1.63 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Orbler

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io.

Orbler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

