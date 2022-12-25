Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) & Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Head to Head Contrast

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.3% of Orchid Island Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Orchid Island Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchid Island Capital $134.70 million 3.07 -$64.76 million ($9.65) -1.15 Essential Properties Realty Trust $230.23 million 14.51 $95.72 million $0.98 23.94

Analyst Recommendations

Essential Properties Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Orchid Island Capital. Orchid Island Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essential Properties Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Orchid Island Capital and Essential Properties Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchid Island Capital 0 3 0 0 2.00 Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67

Orchid Island Capital currently has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 91.44%. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $24.94, indicating a potential upside of 6.33%. Given Orchid Island Capital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Orchid Island Capital is more favorable than Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchid Island Capital N/A 18.32% 2.02% Essential Properties Realty Trust 46.32% 5.68% 3.62%

Risk and Volatility

Orchid Island Capital has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Orchid Island Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.3%. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Orchid Island Capital pays out -19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays out 110.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essential Properties Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Orchid Island Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats Orchid Island Capital on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2021, it had a portfolio of 1, 451 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

