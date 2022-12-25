Orchid (OXT) Price Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

Orchid (OXT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0709 or 0.00000423 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $49.00 million and $939,812.16 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00014486 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00037274 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00040761 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005944 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020197 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00226256 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07292452 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $2,340,282.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

