Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Orion Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $73.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $4.21.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $182.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orion Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Group

About Orion Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Orion Group by 26.1% in the third quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.