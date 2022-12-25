Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Orion Group Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $73.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $4.21.
Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $182.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orion Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Group
About Orion Group
Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.
