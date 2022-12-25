Oxen (OXEN) Trading Down 1.6% This Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $10.38 million and $24,977.44 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,787.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.71 or 0.00391419 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021786 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.78 or 0.00856435 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00095706 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.19 or 0.00596838 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00256694 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,235,114 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.