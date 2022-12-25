Pax Dollar Achieves Market Capitalization of $945.25 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 25th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $945.25 million and approximately $827,786.24 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005917 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001012 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000636 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002996 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00011080 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000139 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
