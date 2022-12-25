Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Lowered to $116.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.33.

PAYX stock opened at $116.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Paychex has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.33. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 221,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

