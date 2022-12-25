Persistence Market Capitalization Hits $71.66 Million (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Persistence token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00003024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Persistence has a market capitalization of $71.66 million and $304,858.49 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Persistence has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002605 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $844.23 or 0.05021373 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.01 or 0.00499666 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,977.49 or 0.29605476 BTC.
Persistence Profile
Persistence was first traded on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 159,233,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,933,870 tokens. Persistence’s official message board is medium.com/persistence-blog. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Persistence Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.
