Piper Sandler Boosts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $350.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ENPH. Barclays boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Enphase Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $365.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $307.83.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $293.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.65. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.32, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at $370,748,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 321.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 103,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,601,000 after purchasing an additional 54,047 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

