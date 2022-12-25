Pirate Chain Hits Market Cap of $65.96 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00002017 BTC on exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $65.96 million and approximately $89,036.18 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00236963 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00076524 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00054001 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003199 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,004,038 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.