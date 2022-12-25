PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PowerFleet Stock Performance

Shares of PowerFleet stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. PowerFleet has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $5.07. The company has a market cap of $86.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. On average, research analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Michael J. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,046.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWFL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PowerFleet by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 47,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,577,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 43,027 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the 1st quarter worth about $715,000. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

Featured Stories

