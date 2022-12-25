Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 3,688 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF accounts for 1.1% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000.

NYSEARCA IBDS opened at $23.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.57. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $26.62.

