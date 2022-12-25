Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 560.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.9% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 104.2% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $154.33 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $131.72 and a 1-year high of $169.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.29.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

