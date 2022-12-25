Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,380 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VDE. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 289.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

VDE opened at $121.05 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.99 and a fifty-two week high of $132.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.25.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

