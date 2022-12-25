Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,644 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1,401.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000.

Shares of IBMK opened at $25.91 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.89.

