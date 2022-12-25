Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Has $16.49 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 6.2% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $16,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,555,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,858,000 after purchasing an additional 94,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,517,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,377,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,838,000 after purchasing an additional 29,835 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,305,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,904,000 after purchasing an additional 328,437 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 957,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $179.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.51. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $257.65.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

