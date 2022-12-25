Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Has $18.23 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $18,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $135.53 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

