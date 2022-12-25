Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.04 Million Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,077 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBML. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 124,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 27,087 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after buying an additional 43,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 164,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

IBML opened at $25.32 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38.

