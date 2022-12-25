Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Has $564,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VDC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,123,000 after acquiring an additional 249,110 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20,995.1% in the second quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 210,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,960,000 after acquiring an additional 209,951 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth $19,111,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth $13,145,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 28.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,028,000 after acquiring an additional 63,828 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $193.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.67. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $170.83 and a 1 year high of $210.13.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.