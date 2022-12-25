Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF accounts for 1.6% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 51,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 17,960 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 88,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDP opened at $24.47 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.55.

