Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Invests $283,000 in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VAW. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $10,503,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 310.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 17,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 13,406 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VAW opened at $172.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.57. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $201.11.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

